Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

