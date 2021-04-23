Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,742 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $507.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.62 and a 200-day moving average of $478.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

