Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $229.26 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.34. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.