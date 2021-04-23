Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

