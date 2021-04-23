Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.
NYSE TDOC opened at $181.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
