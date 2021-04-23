Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOL. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,728.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $28.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.