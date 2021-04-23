Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 6,118 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $330.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

