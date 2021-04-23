Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

