Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $343.40 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

