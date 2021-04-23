Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

RTX opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

