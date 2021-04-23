Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,666.11 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

