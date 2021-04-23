Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 5,575 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $87,725,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $153.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

