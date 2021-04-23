Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $647.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.10 and its 200-day moving average is $504.57. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $275.96 and a 1 year high of $665.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

