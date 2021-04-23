Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.4% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

