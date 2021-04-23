Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in The Boeing by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $234.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.