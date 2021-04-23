Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 10,326 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up 2.5% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,648,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $34.15 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

