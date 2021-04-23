Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 614 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $844.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.