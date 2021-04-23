Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $288.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

