Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $77.23. 157,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,345,409. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

