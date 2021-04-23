Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,799 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of StoneX Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $24,858,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

SNEX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,762. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

