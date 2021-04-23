Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of ePlus worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,346,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

