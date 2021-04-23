Legato Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,350 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $60,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 32,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

