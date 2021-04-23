Legato Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Agilysys worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 3,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.