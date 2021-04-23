Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 116,253 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,253 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Landec worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Landec by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 116,560 shares of company stock worth $1,201,570. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $337.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

