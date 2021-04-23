Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 29,568 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises approximately 1.2% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,383,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,046,000 after buying an additional 133,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STE traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,682. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $213.50. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

