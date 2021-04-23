Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 62,620 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,620 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices accounts for 1.2% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Avid Bioservices worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.