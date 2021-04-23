Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) Trading Up 0.1%

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 10,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 158,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Legato Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

