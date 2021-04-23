LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stake Cut by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

