Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lennar worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

NYSE:LEN opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

