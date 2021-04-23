Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.80

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 34874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNVGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

