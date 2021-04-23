Lethean (LTHN) Trading Up 184.9% Over Last Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 149.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $37,812.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lethean has traded 184.9% higher against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,742.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.81 or 0.04605268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00469299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $828.32 or 0.01632415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00686540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.38 or 0.00489497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00064599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.51 or 0.00428662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

