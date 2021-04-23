Levolution (LEVL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $197,479.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $197,479.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00671035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07843545 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,178,474 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

