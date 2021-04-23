LHT Achieves Market Cap of $148,343.07 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. LHT has a total market cap of $148,343.07 and $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded down 54.6% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006446 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

