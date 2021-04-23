Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

