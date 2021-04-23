Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $53,365,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $16,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 389,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,164.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 363,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.24 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

