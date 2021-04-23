Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Position Cut by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,363,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,050 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises 1.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.88% of Liberty Latin America worth $55,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.82. 6,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,455. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

LILA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

