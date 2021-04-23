Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,051,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,449 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for 6.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 6.05% of Liberty Latin America worth $182,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 472.1% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 659,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 544,178 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,345. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

