LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 6,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $77.96.

