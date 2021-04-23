LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 6,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $77.96.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.