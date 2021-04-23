LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 11.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $338.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,813,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

