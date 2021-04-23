LifeSteps Financial Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 128,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 170,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during midday trading on Friday. 14,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.