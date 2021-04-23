LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 3,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 36,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

LightJump Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

LightJump Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

