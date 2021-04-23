Lightspeed POS Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.53. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $82.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.
