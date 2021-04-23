Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $474,837.13

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $474,837.13 and approximately $1,622.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00067028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00673918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.39 or 0.08120060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00051042 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

