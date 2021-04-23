LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0167 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $94,821.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00674121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.56 or 0.08265618 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,030,013,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,910,323 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

