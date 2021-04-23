Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.94

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.94 and traded as high as C$75.68. Linamar shares last traded at C$75.25, with a volume of 71,921 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at C$321,644.70.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

