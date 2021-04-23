Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

