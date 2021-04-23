Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $56,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

