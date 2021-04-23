Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Cap of $278.28 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $278.28 million and $70.72 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00682916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.68 or 0.08141605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

