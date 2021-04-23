Linear Price Hits $0.0785 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Linear has a total market capitalization of $278.28 million and approximately $70.72 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

