Linear Price Tops $0.0797 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Linear has a market capitalization of $282.49 million and approximately $49.72 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00092487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00671623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.80 or 0.07866076 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

